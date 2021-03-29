In the last trading session, 3,190,000,000 Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $17.61 changed hands at -$0.14 or -0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.88 Billion. FSR’s last price was a discount, traded about -81.49% off its 52-week high of $31.96. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.7, which suggests the last value was 50.6% up since then. When we look at Fisker Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 10.08 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 16.72 Million.

Analysts gave the Fisker Inc. (FSR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended FSR as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Fisker Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.21.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) trade information

Although FSR has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.79%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $20.90 on Monday, Mar 22 added 15.74% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.2%, with the 5-day performance at -0.15% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) is -0.38% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 20.86 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.25 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.83, meaning bulls need an upside of 58.04% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FSR’s forecast low is $17 with $40 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +127.14% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -3.46% for it to hit the projected low.

Fisker Inc. (FSR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Fisker Inc. earnings to decrease by -133.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.24% of Fisker Inc. shares while 18.27% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 20.82%. There are 86 institutions holding the Fisker Inc. stock share, with Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 4.67% of the shares, roughly 12.95 Million FSR shares worth $189.66 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.81% or 10.55 Million shares worth $154.61 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF. With 3473953 shares estimated at $50.89 Million under it, the former controlled 1.25% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF held about 1.15% of the shares, roughly 3.18 Million shares worth around $90.6 Million.