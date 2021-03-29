In the last trading session, 3,190,000,000 Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE:DSS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.06. With the company’s per share price at $3.97 changed hands at -$0.17 or -0.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $109.85 Million. DSS’s last price was a discount, traded about -240.05% off its 52-week high of $13.5. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.75, which suggests the last value was 30.73% up since then. When we look at Document Security Systems, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.48 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.29 Million.

Analysts gave the Document Security Systems, Inc. (DSS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended DSS as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Document Security Systems, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.25.

Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE:DSS) trade information

Although DSS has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.11%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $4.67- on Monday, Mar 22 added 14.99% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.36%, with the 5-day performance at -0.07% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE:DSS) is 0.12% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.64 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.38 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14, meaning bulls need an upside of 252.64% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DSS’s forecast low is $14 with $14 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +252.64% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 252.64% for it to hit the projected low.

Document Security Systems, Inc. (DSS) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.8 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Document Security Systems, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending in May 2021 will be $4.26 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $6.96 Million and $5Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -2.3%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -14.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 50.8%. The 2021 estimates are for Document Security Systems, Inc. earnings to decrease by -230.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE:DSS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 33.92% of Document Security Systems, Inc. shares while 3.12% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.72%. There are 21 institutions holding the Document Security Systems, Inc. stock share, with Jackson Wealth Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 0.22% of the shares, roughly 60Thousand DSS shares worth $374.4 Thousand.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.14% or 39.43 Thousand shares worth $246.05 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Unified Series Trust-Auer Growth Fd. With 30431 shares estimated at $189.89 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.11% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Unified Series Trust-Auer Growth Fd held about 0.06% of the shares, roughly 17.5 Thousand shares worth around $109.2 Thousand.