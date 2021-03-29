In the last trading session, 1,060,000,000 Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $38.67 changed hands at $0.75 or 0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.4 Billion. DNMR’s last price was a discount, traded about -71.45% off its 52-week high of $66.3. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.7, which suggests the last value was 87.85% up since then. When we look at Danimer Scientific, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.47 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.6 Million.

Analysts gave the Danimer Scientific, Inc. (DNMR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended DNMR as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Danimer Scientific, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.01.

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $60, meaning bulls need an upside of 55.16% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DNMR’s forecast low is $54 with $66 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +70.67% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 39.64% for it to hit the projected low.

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (DNMR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Danimer Scientific, Inc. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)’s Major holders

Jefferies Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.65% or 2.25 Million shares worth $52.9 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.