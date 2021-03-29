In the last trading session, 1,146,717 Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2. With the company’s per share price at $1.21 changed hands at -$0.02 or -0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $59.04 Million. POAI’s last price was a discount, traded about -90.08% off its 52-week high of $2.3. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.63, which suggests the last value was 47.93% up since then. When we look at Predictive Oncology Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.02 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.67 Million.

Analysts gave the Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended POAI as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Predictive Oncology Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.09.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) trade information

Although POAI has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.63%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $1.538 on Monday, Mar 22 added 21.33% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.65%, with the 5-day performance at -0.17% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) is -0.18% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.64 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.78 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5, meaning bulls need an upside of 313.22% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, POAI’s forecast low is $5 with $5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +313.22% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 313.22% for it to hit the projected low.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 62.8%. The 2021 estimates are for Predictive Oncology Inc. earnings to increase by 67.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.36% of Predictive Oncology Inc. shares while 2.17% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.42%. There are 12 institutions holding the Predictive Oncology Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 0.73% of the shares, roughly 358.29 Thousand POAI shares worth $262.41 Thousand.

UBS Group AG holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.08% or 37.39 Thousand shares worth $27.38 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 295185 shares estimated at $216.19 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.6% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.07% of the shares, roughly 34.4 Thousand shares worth around $25.2 Thousand.