In the last trading session, 29,124,007 FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.24. With the company’s per share price at $5.49 changed hands at $0.69 or 0.14% during last session, the market valuation stood at $85.58 Million. RAIL’s last price was a discount, traded about -22.04% off its 52-week high of $6.7. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.88, which suggests the last value was 83.97% up since then. When we look at FreightCar America, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.69 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.14 Million.

Analysts gave the FreightCar America, Inc. (RAIL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended RAIL as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. FreightCar America, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.32.

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) trade information

Instantly RAIL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 14.37%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $6.70- on Friday, Mar 26 added 18.06% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.28%, with the 5-day performance at 0.66% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) is 0.62% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 150.07 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 131.64 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.33, meaning bulls need a downside of -39.34% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RAIL’s forecast low is $2.65 with $4 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -27.14% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -51.73% for it to hit the projected low.

FreightCar America, Inc. (RAIL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the FreightCar America, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +156.54% over the past 6 months, a -68.81% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 26.5%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for FreightCar America, Inc. will rise +75.4%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 75.3% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 49.9% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -34.6%. The 2021 estimates are for FreightCar America, Inc. earnings to decrease by -3.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 3% per year.

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 22.26% of FreightCar America, Inc. shares while 54.02% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 69.48%. There are 44 institutions holding the FreightCar America, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 2.92% of the shares, roughly 452.85 Thousand RAIL shares worth $1.09 Million.

Minerva Advisors LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.9% or 450.72 Thousand shares worth $1.09 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bertolet Capital Tr-Pinnacle Value Fund. With 242168 shares estimated at $583.62 Thousand under it, the former controlled 1.56% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bertolet Capital Tr-Pinnacle Value Fund held about 1.38% of the shares, roughly 214.66 Thousand shares worth around $517.33 Thousand.