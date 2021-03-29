In the latest trading session, 6,330,752 Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.48. With the company’s most recent per share price at $16.86 changing hands around $3.61 or 0.27% at last look, the market valuation stands at $513.91 Million. FLY’s current price is a discount, trading about -0.24% off its 52-week high of $16.9. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.58, which suggests the recent value is72.84% up since then. When we look at Fly Leasing Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 303.92 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 376.78 Million.

Analysts gave the Fly Leasing Limited (FLY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended FLY as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Fly Leasing Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.18.

Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) trade information

Instantly FLY is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 27.25%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $16.89 on Monday, Mar 29 added 0.27% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.71%, with the 5-day performance at 0.26% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) is 0.42% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 332.58 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.88 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.75, meaning bulls need a downside of -12.51% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, FLY’s forecast low is $13 with $18 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +6.76% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -22.89% for it to hit the projected low.

Fly Leasing Limited (FLY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Fly Leasing Limited share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +127.66% over the past 6 months, a -34.23% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 26.5%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Fly Leasing Limited will drop -85.5%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -18.8% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -6.8% down from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -44%. The 2021 estimates are for Fly Leasing Limited earnings to decrease by -131%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.79% per year.

Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 18.35% of Fly Leasing Limited shares while 55.63% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 68.14%. There are 84 institutions holding the Fly Leasing Limited stock share, with Smith (Donald) & Company Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 9.1% of the shares, roughly 2.77 Million FLY shares worth $27.33 Million.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.2% or 1.89 Million shares worth $18.62 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Aegis Value, Inc. and Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Fund. With 193808 shares estimated at $1.91 Million under it, the former controlled 0.64% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Fund held about 0.43% of the shares, roughly 129.55 Thousand shares worth around $1.28 Million.