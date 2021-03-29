In the last trading session, 3,082,314 Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.25. With the company’s per share price at $1.8 changed hands at -$0.07 or -0.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $126.81 Million. CHEK’s last price was a discount, traded about -149.44% off its 52-week high of $4.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.243, which suggests the last value was 86.5% up since then. When we look at Check-Cap Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.95 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 27.16 Million.

Analysts gave the Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended CHEK as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Check-Cap Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.06.

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) trade information

Although CHEK has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.74%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $2.19 on Monday, Mar 22 added 17.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 2.91%, with the 5-day performance at -0.16% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) is 0.31% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.74 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.14 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3, meaning bulls need an upside of 66.67% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CHEK’s forecast low is $2 with $4 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +122.22% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 11.11% for it to hit the projected low.

Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 48.3%. The 2021 estimates are for Check-Cap Ltd. earnings to increase by 73.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.59% of Check-Cap Ltd. shares while 4.47% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.89%. There are 14 institutions holding the Check-Cap Ltd. stock share, with Squarepoint Ops LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 5.1% of the shares, roughly 271.89 Thousand CHEK shares worth $125.07 Thousand.

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.66% or 195Thousand shares worth $89.7 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Perritt Ultra MicroCap Fund. With 91492 shares estimated at $139.98 Thousand under it, the former controlled 1.72% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Perritt Ultra MicroCap Fund held about 1.28% of the shares, roughly 68.42 Thousand shares worth around $31.48 Thousand.