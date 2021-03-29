In the last trading session, 1,190,409 Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.14 changed hands at -$0.76 or -0.19% during last session, the market valuation stood at $11.61 Million. AEHL’s last price was a discount, traded about -75.16% off its 52-week high of $5.5. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.05, which suggests the last value was 66.56% up since then. When we look at Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.71 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.32 Million.

Analysts gave the Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (AEHL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended AEHL as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) trade information

Although AEHL has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -19.49%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $4.38- on Thursday, Mar 25 added 28.31% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.27%, with the 5-day performance at -0.1% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) is -0.02% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 373.95 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 283.3 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $168, meaning bulls need an upside of 5250.32% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AEHL’s forecast low is $168 with $168 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +5250.32% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 5250.32% for it to hit the projected low.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (AEHL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 27.69% of Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited shares while 0.87% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.2%. There are 5 institutions holding the Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 1.59% of the shares, roughly 49.34 Thousand AEHL shares worth $122.37 Thousand.

Virtu Financial LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.75% or 23.33 Thousand shares worth $57.86 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.