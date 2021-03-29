In the last trading session, 1,077,709 GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.18. With the company’s per share price at $3.81 changed hands at -$0.7 or -0.16% during last session, the market valuation stood at $42.11 Million. GIGM’s last price was a discount, traded about -45.93% off its 52-week high of $5.56. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.18, which suggests the last value was 42.78% up since then. When we look at GigaMedia Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.91 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 722.4 Million.

Analysts gave the GigaMedia Limited (GIGM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended GIGM as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. GigaMedia Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) trade information

Although GIGM has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -15.52%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $5.56- on Thursday, Mar 25 added 31.47% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.19%, with the 5-day performance at 0.02% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) is 0.14% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.15 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 96.85% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GIGM’s forecast low is $7.5 with $7.5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +96.85% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 96.85% for it to hit the projected low.

GigaMedia Limited (GIGM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 20.7%. The 2021 estimates are for GigaMedia Limited earnings to increase by 48%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10% per year.

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 39.4% of GigaMedia Limited shares while 4.32% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.14%. There are 13 institutions holding the GigaMedia Limited stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 2.89% of the shares, roughly 319.82 Thousand GIGM shares worth $1.02 Million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.54% or 59.17 Thousand shares worth $189.33 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.