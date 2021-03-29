In the last trading session, 3,180,000,000 FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.97. With the company’s per share price at $6.91 changed hands at -$0.05 or -0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.94 Billion. FINV’s last price was a discount, traded about -53.55% off its 52-week high of $10.61. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.43, which suggests the last value was 79.31% up since then. When we look at FinVolution Group’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.97 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4Million.

Analysts gave the FinVolution Group (FINV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.8. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended FINV as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. FinVolution Group’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) trade information

Although FINV has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.72%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $9.00- on Monday, Mar 22 added 23.22% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.59%, with the 5-day performance at -0.16% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) is 0.23% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.2 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.3 days.

FinVolution Group (FINV) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $311.41 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that FinVolution Group’s revenue for the quarter ending in May 2021 will be $349.55 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $223.23 Million and $216.11 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 39.5%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 61.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for FinVolution Group earnings to decrease by -1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -1.37% per year.

FINV Dividends

FinVolution Group is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around March 11, 2021. The 2.46% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.17. It is important to note, however, that the 2.46% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.73% of FinVolution Group shares while 28.43% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 30.81%. There are 84 institutions holding the FinVolution Group stock share, with Wells Fargo & Company the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 6.2% of the shares, roughly 11.69 Million FINV shares worth $31.22 Million.

L1 Capital Pty Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.42% or 2.68 Million shares worth $7.15 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fd and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF. With 4401985 shares estimated at $15.19 Million under it, the former controlled 2.33% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF held about 0.22% of the shares, roughly 418.31 Thousand shares worth around $2.35 Million.