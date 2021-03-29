In the latest trading session, 1,299,424 EDAP TMS S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.89. With the company’s most recent per share price at $9.03 changing hands around $0.88 or 0.11% at last look, the market valuation stands at $271.85 Million. EDAP’s current price is a discount, trading about -18.27% off its 52-week high of $10.68. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.93, which suggests the recent value is78.63% up since then. When we look at EDAP TMS S.A.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 101.43 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 246.33 Million.

Analysts gave the EDAP TMS S.A. (EDAP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended EDAP as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. EDAP TMS S.A.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.08.

EDAP TMS S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) trade information

Instantly EDAP is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 10.8%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $9.75- on Monday, Mar 29 added 6.15% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.77%, with the 5-day performance at 0.13% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, EDAP TMS S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) is 0.01% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 142.59 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.58 days.

EDAP TMS S.A. (EDAP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the EDAP TMS S.A. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +103.75% over the past 6 months, a -116.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 22.2%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for EDAP TMS S.A. will rise +366.7%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 120% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -1.6% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $18.08 Million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that EDAP TMS S.A.’s revenue for the quarter ending in May 2021 will be $13.2 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $13.34 Million and $8.72 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 35.6%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 51.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 34.2%. The 2021 estimates are for EDAP TMS S.A. earnings to increase by 537.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 3% per year.

EDAP TMS S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of EDAP TMS S.A. shares while 17.13% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 17.13%. There are 31 institutions holding the EDAP TMS S.A. stock share, with Archon Capital Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 2.83% of the shares, roughly 826.14 Thousand EDAP shares worth $4.27 Million.

Bruce & Co, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.83% or 825.54 Thousand shares worth $4.27 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Bruce & Co., Inc. and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 733094 shares estimated at $3.79 Million under it, the former controlled 2.52% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.09% of the shares, roughly 26.88 Thousand shares worth around $207.28 Thousand.