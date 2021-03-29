In the latest trading session, 11,248,076 Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.25. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.22 changing hands around $1.05 or 0.33% at last look, the market valuation stands at $25Million. CYAN’s current price is a discount, trading about -49.05% off its 52-week high of $6.29. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.91, which suggests the recent value is54.74% up since then. When we look at Cyanotech Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 14.9 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 23.97 Million.

Analysts gave the Cyanotech Corporation (CYAN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended CYAN as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Cyanotech Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) trade information

Instantly CYAN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 33.12%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $6.12- on Monday, Mar 29 added 30.56% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.4%, with the 5-day performance at 0.15% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) is 0.12% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.2 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.09 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5, meaning bulls need an upside of 18.48% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CYAN’s forecast low is $5 with $5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +18.48% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 18.48% for it to hit the projected low.

Cyanotech Corporation (CYAN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 76.1%. The 2021 estimates are for Cyanotech Corporation earnings to increase by 110.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 40.81% of Cyanotech Corporation shares while 25.46% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 43.01%. There are 15 institutions holding the Cyanotech Corporation stock share, with Wells Fargo & Company the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 6.15% of the shares, roughly 375.17 Thousand CYAN shares worth $1.14 Million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.99% or 182.13 Thousand shares worth $553.67 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 3737 shares estimated at $13.94 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.06% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.04% of the shares, roughly 2.7 Thousand shares worth around $8.21 Thousand.