In the last trading session, 2,052,078 Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.85. With the company’s per share price at $3.7 changed hands at $0.21 or 0.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $192.16 Million. ONCY’s last price was a discount, traded about -27.03% off its 52-week high of $4.7. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.26, which suggests the last value was 65.95% up since then. When we look at Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.05 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.97 Million.

Analysts gave the Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended ONCY as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) trade information

Instantly ONCY was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.02%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $4.37- on Wednesday, Mar 24 added 15.33% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.55%, with the 5-day performance at 0.21% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) is 0.15% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.75 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.89 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.49, meaning bulls need an upside of 129.46% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ONCY’s forecast low is $4.75 with $15 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +305.41% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 28.38% for it to hit the projected low.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 13.6%. The 2021 estimates are for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. earnings to increase by 62.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.24% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. shares while 1.85% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.88%. There are 40 institutions holding the Oncolytics Biotech Inc. stock share, with Creative Planning the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 0.35% of the shares, roughly 180Thousand ONCY shares worth $428.4 Thousand.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.33% or 174.22 Thousand shares worth $414.64 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.