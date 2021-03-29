In the latest trading session, 1,411,136 MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1. With the company’s most recent per share price at $25.53 changing hands around -$0.48 or -0.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.19 Billion. MX’s current price is a discount, trading about -4.58% off its 52-week high of $26.7. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.13, which suggests the recent value is64.24% up since then. When we look at MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.87 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.06 Million.

Analysts gave the MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (MX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended MX as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.14.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) trade information

Although MX has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.85%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $26.70 on Friday, Mar 26 added 4.19% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.89%, with the 5-day performance at 0.13% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) is 0.37% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.98 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.81 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $26.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 2.82% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, MX’s forecast low is $20 with $30 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +17.51% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -21.66% for it to hit the projected low.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (MX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +98.55% over the past 6 months, a 13.7% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 17%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation will rise +366.7%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 46.2% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 5.4% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 20.1%. The 2021 estimates are for MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation earnings to increase by 306.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 38% per year.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.14% of MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation shares while 99.4% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 102.63%. There are 137 institutions holding the MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation stock share, with Oaktree Capital Management, LP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 6.97% of the shares, roughly 3.21 Million MX shares worth $43.46 Million.

Federated Hermes, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.42% or 2.96 Million shares worth $40.01 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2020 were Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Evermore Global Value Fd. With 2959604 shares estimated at $40.52 Million under it, the former controlled 6.42% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Evermore Global Value Fd held about 1.8% of the shares, roughly 832.33 Thousand shares worth around $11.25 Million.