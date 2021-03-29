In the last trading session, 1,071,709 Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.35. With the company’s per share price at $4 changed hands at $0.15 or 0.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $186.98 Million. ENOB’s last price was a discount, traded about -235.75% off its 52-week high of $13.43. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.42, which suggests the last value was 39.5% up since then. When we look at Enochian Biosciences, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.53 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 289.98 Million.

Analysts gave the Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (ENOB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended ENOB as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) trade information

Instantly ENOB was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.9%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $4.65- on Thursday, Mar 25 added 13.98% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.36%, with the 5-day performance at 0.03% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) is 0.13% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 608.8 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.1 days.

Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (ENOB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 2.6%. The 2021 estimates are for Enochian Biosciences, Inc. earnings to increase by 48.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 68.63% of Enochian Biosciences, Inc. shares while 5.16% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 16.44%. There are 62 institutions holding the Enochian Biosciences, Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 1.73% of the shares, roughly 824.53 Thousand ENOB shares worth $2.43 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.67% or 318.03 Thousand shares worth $938.2 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2021 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 337260 shares estimated at $1.19 Million under it, the former controlled 0.71% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.56% of the shares, roughly 265.2 Thousand shares worth around $782.34 Thousand.