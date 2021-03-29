In the last trading session, 2,836,177 CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.72. With the company’s per share price at $21.03 changed hands at $0.72 or 0.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $712.13 Million. CLSK’s last price was a discount, traded about -102.57% off its 52-week high of $42.6. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.03, which suggests the last value was 95.1% up since then. When we look at CleanSpark, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.42 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.29 Million.

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) trade information

Instantly CLSK was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.55%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $24.89 on Monday, Mar 22 added 15.51% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.28%, with the 5-day performance at -0.14% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) is -0.12% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.32 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.4 days.

CleanSpark, Inc. (CLSK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the CleanSpark, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +87.27% over the past 6 months, a -125% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 8.5%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for CleanSpark, Inc. will rise +100%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 128.6% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 442% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -6.2%. The 2021 estimates are for CleanSpark, Inc. earnings to increase by 60.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.71% of CleanSpark, Inc. shares while 14.38% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 16.28%. There are 35 institutions holding the CleanSpark, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 19.77% of the shares, roughly 963.51 Thousand CLSK shares worth $27.99 Million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 15.89% or 774.23 Thousand shares worth $22.49 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 577643 shares estimated at $16.78 Million under it, the former controlled 11.85% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 7.04% of the shares, roughly 342.97 Thousand shares worth around $9.96 Million.