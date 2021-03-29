In the latest trading session, 4,237,525 China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.96 changing hands around $0.13 or 0.07% at last look, the market valuation stands at $30.25 Million. SXTC’s current price is a discount, trading about -161.22% off its 52-week high of $5.12. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.888, which suggests the recent value is54.69% up since then. When we look at China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 482.33 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.36 Million.

Analysts gave the China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SXTC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended SXTC as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) trade information

Instantly SXTC is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 7.1%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $2.23 on Monday, Mar 29 added 11.21% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.51%, with the 5-day performance at -0.01% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) is 0.03% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 438.85 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 185.95 days.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SXTC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. earnings to decrease by -655.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.