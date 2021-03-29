In the latest trading session, 3,093,475 Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.03. With the company’s most recent per share price at $15.48 changing hands around -$8.27 or -0.35% at last look, the market valuation stands at $610.32 Million. CLDX’s current price is a discount, trading about -94.9% off its 52-week high of $30.17. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.56, which suggests the recent value is89.92% up since then. When we look at Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 752Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 619.63 Million.

Analysts gave the Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (CLDX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended CLDX as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.37.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) trade information

Although CLDX has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -34.82%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $26.39 on Friday, Mar 26 added 39.75% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.09%, with the 5-day performance at -0.39% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) is -0.41% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.85 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $34.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 121.77% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CLDX’s forecast low is $32 with $36 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +132.56% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 106.72% for it to hit the projected low.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (CLDX) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $600Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending in May 2021 will be $800Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $887Million and $990Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -32.4%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -19.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 29.3%. The 2021 estimates are for Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. earnings to increase by 75.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.16% of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 82.07% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 82.2%. There are 111 institutions holding the Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. stock share, with RTW Investments LP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 8.65% of the shares, roughly 3.42 Million CLDX shares worth $59.97 Million.

Redmile Group, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.85% or 2.71 Million shares worth $47.51 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. With 1837108 shares estimated at $32.19 Million under it, the former controlled 4.64% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held about 4.62% of the shares, roughly 1.83 Million shares worth around $49.46 Million.