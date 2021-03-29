In the last trading session, 1,515,840 AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $17.96 changed hands at $0.15 or 0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.76 Billion. APPH’s last price was a discount, traded about -138.86% off its 52-week high of $42.9. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.61, which suggests the last value was 46.49% up since then. When we look at AppHarvest, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.04 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.55 Million.

Analysts gave the AppHarvest, Inc. (APPH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended APPH as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. AppHarvest, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.5.

AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) trade information

Instantly APPH was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.84%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $22.08 on Tuesday, Mar 23 added 18.66% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.15%, with the 5-day performance at -0.17% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) is -0.41% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.58 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.66 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $42, meaning bulls need an upside of 133.85% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, APPH’s forecast low is $42 with $42 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +133.85% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 133.85% for it to hit the projected low.

AppHarvest, Inc. (APPH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for AppHarvest, Inc. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.