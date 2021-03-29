In the last trading session, 1,406,735 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.63. With the company’s per share price at $14.96 changed hands at $0.1 or 0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.04 Billion. AVXL’s last price was a discount, traded about -91.84% off its 52-week high of $28.7. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.53, which suggests the last value was 83.09% up since then. When we look at Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.9 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.11 Million.

Analysts gave the Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended AVXL as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.12.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) trade information

Instantly AVXL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.67%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $16.16 on Monday, Mar 22 added 7.43% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.77%, with the 5-day performance at 0% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) is 0.15% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.6 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.88 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 35.36% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AVXL’s forecast low is $17 with $25 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +67.11% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 13.64% for it to hit the projected low.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 7.1%. The 2021 estimates are for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. earnings to increase by 16%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.63% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. shares while 19.19% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 19.91%. There are 103 institutions holding the Anavex Life Sciences Corp. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 5.29% of the shares, roughly 3.68 Million AVXL shares worth $19.87 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.17% or 2.9 Million shares worth $15.64 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 1764601 shares estimated at $9.53 Million under it, the former controlled 2.54% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.86% of the shares, roughly 1.29 Million shares worth around $16.83 Million.