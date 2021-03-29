In the last trading session, 2,522,020 AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.36. With the company’s per share price at $54.01 changed hands at -$6.86 or -0.11% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.24 Billion. AMCX’s last price was a discount, traded about -54.84% off its 52-week high of $83.63. The share price had its 52-week low at $19.62, which suggests the last value was 63.67% up since then. When we look at AMC Networks Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 935.2 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.29 Million.

Analysts gave the AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 4 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended AMCX as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 2 rated the stock as Underweight. AMC Networks Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.91.

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) trade information

Although AMCX has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -11.27%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $69.90 on Monday, Mar 22 added 22.73% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.51%, with the 5-day performance at -0.22% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) is -0.18% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.29 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.88 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $55.64, meaning bulls need an upside of 3.02% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AMCX’s forecast low is $23 with $90 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +66.64% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -57.42% for it to hit the projected low.

AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the AMC Networks Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +128.28% over the past 6 months, a 3.74% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -3.9%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for AMC Networks Inc. will rise +29.9%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -2.9% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2.8% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $722.37 Million. 10 analysts are of the opinion that AMC Networks Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $692.51 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $734.38 Million and $646.29 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -1.6%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 7.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -1.5%. The 2021 estimates are for AMC Networks Inc. earnings to decrease by -30.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -12.2% per year.

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.56% of AMC Networks Inc. shares while 164.56% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 176.12%. There are 359 institutions holding the AMC Networks Inc. stock share, with ClearBridge Investments, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 16.36% of the shares, roughly 4.91 Million AMCX shares worth $175.47 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 15.1% or 4.53 Million shares worth $161.87 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Legg Mason Clearbridge Aggressive Growth Fd. With 1992643 shares estimated at $130.7 Million under it, the former controlled 6.65% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Legg Mason Clearbridge Aggressive Growth Fd held about 5.51% of the shares, roughly 1.65 Million shares worth around $59.09 Million.