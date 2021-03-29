In the latest trading session, 1,431,311 Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.8. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.38 changing hands around -$0.11 or -0.07% at last look, the market valuation stands at $63.41 Million. ARPO’s current price is a discount, trading about -67.39% off its 52-week high of $2.31. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.491, which suggests the recent value is64.42% up since then. When we look at Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.17 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.32 Million.

Analysts gave the Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARPO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ARPO as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.1.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) trade information

Although ARPO has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -7.42%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $2.09 on Tuesday, Mar 23 added 34.04% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.41%, with the 5-day performance at -0.16% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) is -0.23% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.21 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.52 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2, meaning bulls need an upside of 44.93% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ARPO’s forecast low is $2 with $2 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +44.93% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 44.93% for it to hit the projected low.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARPO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 30.9%. The 2021 estimates are for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. earnings to increase by 82.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.18% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 41.53% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 49.55%. There are 34 institutions holding the Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock share, with Satter Management Company, LP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 13.85% of the shares, roughly 5.62 Million ARPO shares worth $5.51 Million.

Orbimed Advisors LLC. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.8% or 5.19 Million shares worth $5.09 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 2290914 shares estimated at $2.25 Million under it, the former controlled 5.65% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1% of the shares, roughly 407.46 Thousand shares worth around $399.31 Thousand.