In last trading session, Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) saw 333,811 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $44.94 trading at -$1.17 or -2.54% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.65 Billion. That closing price of DSP’s stock is at a discount of -53.89% from its 52-week high price of $69.16 and is indicating a premium of 17.67% from its 52-week low price of $37. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 661.6 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 582.01 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Viant Technology Inc. (DSP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.5. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.15 in the current quarter.

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $55.75 to the stock, which implies a rise of 24.05% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $46 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $65. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +44.64% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 2.36% for stock’s current value.

Viant Technology Inc. (DSP) estimates and forecasts

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $38.77 Million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $44.43 Million in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 133.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%