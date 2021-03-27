In last trading session, Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC) saw 409,343 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.82 trading at -$0.77 or -6.12% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $141.46 Million. That closing price of TDAC’s stock is at a discount of -42.72% from its 52-week high price of $16.87 and is indicating a premium of 11.76% from its 52-week low price of $10.43. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 399.66 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 521.23 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -6.12%, in the last five days TDAC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Mar 22 when the stock touched $13.94- price level, adding 15.21% to its value on the day. Trident Acquisitions Corp.’s shares saw a change of -1.17% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.76% in past 5-day. Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC) showed a performance of -6.04% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 874.4 Million shares which calculate 1.68 days to cover the short interests.

Trident Acquisitions Corp. (TDAC) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -245.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 35.43% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 38.94% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 60.3%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 16 institutions for Trident Acquisitions Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc is the top institutional holder at TDAC for having 70Thousand shares of worth $837.2 Thousand. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 0.58% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is J. Goldman & Co., L.P., which was holding about 70Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.58% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $837.2 Thousand.