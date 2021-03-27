In last trading session, SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) saw 447,703 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.56. Company’s recent per share price level of $14.16 trading at $0.44 or 3.21% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $286.25 Million. That closing price of SSSS’s stock is at a discount of -12.15% from its 52-week high price of $15.88 and is indicating a premium of 62.64% from its 52-week low price of $5.29. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 543.7 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 374.34 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For SuRo Capital Corp. (SSSS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.43 in the current quarter.

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.21%, in the last five days SSSS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Mar 23 when the stock touched $15.65- price level, adding 9.52% to its value on the day. SuRo Capital Corp.’s shares saw a change of 8.17% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.2% in past 5-day. SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) showed a performance of 8.42% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.7 Million shares which calculate 0 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $17.33 to the stock, which implies a rise of 22.39% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $16 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $18.5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +30.65% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 12.99% for stock’s current value.

SuRo Capital Corp. (SSSS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that SuRo Capital Corp. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +18.1% of value to its shares in past 6 months. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 72% in the current quarter and calculating -60.9% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -12.3% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $400Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $400Million in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 51.2% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 233% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

SSSS Dividends

SuRo Capital Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 06 and May 10, 2021, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 7.13%, the share has a forward dividend of 1 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months.

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 17.45% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 20.29% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 24.58%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 74 institutions for SuRo Capital Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Bulldog Investors, LLC is the top institutional holder at SSSS for having 512.51 Thousand shares of worth $6.71 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 2.54% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Parametric Portfolio Associates, which was holding about 402.41 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.99% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5.27 Million.

On the other hand, Special Opportunities Fd and Pax World Small Cap Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 429034 shares of worth $5.62 Million or 2.12% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 350.29 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $4.59 Million in the company or a holder of 1.73% of company’s stock.