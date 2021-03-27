In last trading session, Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) saw 423,360 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.11. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.09 trading at -$0.28 or -11.81% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $16.44 Million. That closing price of ANY’s stock is at a discount of -165.55% from its 52-week high price of $5.55 and is indicating a premium of 73.68% from its 52-week low price of $0.55. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 418.36 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.43 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -11.81%, in the last five days ANY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Mar 22 when the stock touched $3.10-3 price level, adding 32.53% to its value on the day. Sphere 3D Corp.’s shares saw a change of 46.15% in year-to-date performance and have moved -29.15% in past 5-day. Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) showed a performance of -19.62% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 308.74 Million shares which calculate 215.9 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $40 to the stock, which implies a rise of 1813.88% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $40 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $40. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +1813.88% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 1813.88% for stock’s current value.

Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $23.6 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $24Million in the next quarter that will end in May 2021. Company posted $18.72 Million and $21.74 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 26% while estimating it to be 10.4% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 56.8% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 79.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20%

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 13.28% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 6.78% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 7.82%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 10 institutions for Sphere 3D Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Morgan Stanley is the top institutional holder at ANY for having 208.29 Thousand shares of worth $297.85 Thousand. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 2.65% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Cyrus Capital Partners, L.p., which was holding about 145.3 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.85% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $207.78 Thousand.