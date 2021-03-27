In last trading session, Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) saw 789,839 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $40.18 trading at -$1.56 or -3.74% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.45 Billion. That closing price of SEER’s stock is at a discount of -115.41% from its 52-week high price of $86.55 and is indicating a premium of 4.5% from its 52-week low price of $38.37. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 865.64 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 487.89 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Seer, Inc. (SEER), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.5. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.48 in the current quarter.

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $69.67 to the stock, which implies a rise of 73.39% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $65 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $75. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +86.66% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 61.77% for stock’s current value.

Seer, Inc. (SEER) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -154.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 27.86% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 26.75% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 37.08%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 5 institutions for Seer, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at SEER for having 7.57 Million shares of worth $424.82 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 13.56% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Artal Group S.A., which was holding about 5.84 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.46% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $327.91 Million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Smallcap World Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 964494 shares of worth $60.18 Million or 1.73% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 820Thousand shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $46.03 Million in the company or a holder of 1.47% of company’s stock.