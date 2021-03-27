In last trading session, Quest Resource Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:QRHC) saw 317,182 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.41. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.29 trading at $0.01 or 0.23% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $78.99 Million. That closing price of QRHC’s stock is at a discount of -6.76% from its 52-week high price of $4.58 and is indicating a premium of 74.36% from its 52-week low price of $1.1. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 149.69 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 87.67 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:QRHC) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.23%, in the last five days QRHC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Mar 26 when the stock touched $4.58-6 price level, adding 6.33% to its value on the day. Quest Resource Holding Corporation’s shares saw a change of 85.71% in year-to-date performance and have moved 14.4% in past 5-day. Quest Resource Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:QRHC) showed a performance of 42.52% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.7 Million shares which calculate 0.11 days to cover the short interests.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation (QRHC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Quest Resource Holding Corporation is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +131.89% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -80% while that of industry is 16.2. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 100% in the current quarter and calculating -100% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 16.3% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $28.07 Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $28.46 Million in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 15.9% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15%

Quest Resource Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:QRHC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 26.83% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 42.53% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 58.12%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 26 institutions for Quest Resource Holding Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Federated Hermes, Inc. is the top institutional holder at QRHC for having 2.53 Million shares of worth $5.83 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 13.71% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Wynnefield Capital Management LLC, which was holding about 1.9 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.33% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.39 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Perritt Ultra MicroCap Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 2525000 shares of worth $4.7 Million or 13.71% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 140Thousand shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $323.4 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.76% of company’s stock.