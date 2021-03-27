In last trading session, Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) saw 411,652 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.54. Company’s recent per share price level of $26.9 trading at -$1.34 or -4.75% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.08 Billion. That closing price of PRTA’s stock is at a discount of -6.54% from its 52-week high price of $28.66 and is indicating a premium of 65.61% from its 52-week low price of $9.25. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 725.23 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 465.69 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.9. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.54 in the current quarter.

Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -4.75%, in the last five days PRTA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Mar 25 when the stock touched $28.66- price level, adding 6.14% to its value on the day. Prothena Corporation plc’s shares saw a change of 123.98% in year-to-date performance and have moved 10.43% in past 5-day. Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) showed a performance of 20.52% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 931.9 Million shares which calculate 2 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $29.57 to the stock, which implies a rise of 9.93% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $12 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $38. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +41.26% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -55.39% for stock’s current value.

Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Prothena Corporation plc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +168.46% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -42.45% while that of industry is 6.7. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 8.5% in the current quarter and calculating 140.9% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 10196.6% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $10.12 Million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $48.4 Million in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021. Company posted $141Million and $150Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 7077.3% while estimating it to be 32166.7% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -0.9% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -43% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -8.4%

Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.05% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 94.7% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 94.75%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 206 institutions for Prothena Corporation plc that are currently holding shares of the company. EcoR1 Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at PRTA for having 9.43 Million shares of worth $113.21 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 23.56% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 3.69 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.23% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $44.35 Million.

On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of February 27, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 771901 shares of worth $17.23 Million or 1.93% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 677.56 Thousand shares on January 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $7.6 Million in the company or a holder of 1.69% of company’s stock.