In last trading session, PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) saw 557,982 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $17.91 trading at $0.73 or 4.25% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $601.08 Million. That closing price of PLBY’s stock is at a discount of -19.37% from its 52-week high price of $21.38 and is indicating a premium of 45% from its 52-week low price of $9.85. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.34 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 610.26 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For PLBY Group, Inc. (PLBY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.13 in the current quarter.

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.25%, in the last five days PLBY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Mar 24 when the stock touched $21.38- price level, adding 16.23% to its value on the day. PLBY Group, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 70.41% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.13% in past 5-day. PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) showed a performance of 35.89% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 627.32 Million shares which calculate 1.03 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $27.67 to the stock, which implies a rise of 54.49% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $22 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $35. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +95.42% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 22.84% for stock’s current value.

PLBY Group, Inc. (PLBY) estimates and forecasts

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $42.88 Million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $38.17 Million in the next quarter that will end in May 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%