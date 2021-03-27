In last trading session, Patria Investments Limited (NASDAQ:PAX) saw 735,307 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $17 trading at $0.79 or 4.87% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.27 Billion. That closing price of PAX’s stock is at a discount of -36.94% from its 52-week high price of $23.28 and is indicating a premium of 8.12% from its 52-week low price of $15.62. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 593.59 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 947.25 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Patria Investments Limited (PAX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.13 in the current quarter.

Patria Investments Limited (PAX) estimates and forecasts

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $30.4 Million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $31.77 Million in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 34.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 43.8%

Patria Investments Limited (NASDAQ:PAX)’s Major holders

On the other hand, Fidelity Stock Selector All Cap Fund and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 306185 shares of worth $5.47 Million or 0.59% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 300.4 Thousand shares on January 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $5.36 Million in the company or a holder of 0.58% of company’s stock.