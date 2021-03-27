In last trading session, Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) saw 170,277 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.58. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.84 trading at -$0.2 or -3.31% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $63.83 Million. That closing price of OCUP’s stock is at a discount of -153.43% from its 52-week high price of $14.8 and is indicating a premium of 36.99% from its 52-week low price of $3.68. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 388.6 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 209.1 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (OCUP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.5. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$1.22 in the current quarter.

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -3.31%, in the last five days OCUP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Mar 23 when the stock touched $7.20-1 price level, adding 18.89% to its value on the day. Ocuphire Pharma, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -10.02% in year-to-date performance and have moved -19.34% in past 5-day. Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) showed a performance of -44.96% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.08 Million shares which calculate 0.03 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $24.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 319.52% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $20 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $29. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +396.58% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 242.47% for stock’s current value.

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (OCUP) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 32.6% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 39.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.86% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 7.51% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 7.81%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 21 institutions for Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Altium Capital Management LP is the top institutional holder at OCUP for having 2.07 Million shares of worth $13.42 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 19.01% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 73.82 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.68% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $479.09 Thousand.