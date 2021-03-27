In last trading session, Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) saw 590,553 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.56. Company’s recent per share price level of $25.38 trading at $0.01 or 0.04% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.1 Billion. That closing price of VIVO’s stock is at a discount of -20.76% from its 52-week high price of $30.65 and is indicating a premium of 72.34% from its 52-week low price of $7.02. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 909.36 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 771.59 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.04%, in the last five days VIVO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Mar 22 when the stock touched $27.33- price level, adding 7.14% to its value on the day. Meridian Bioscience, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 35.79% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.44% in past 5-day. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) showed a performance of 20.4% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.56 Million shares which calculate 0 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $40 to the stock, which implies a rise of 57.6% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $32 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $62. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +144.29% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 26.08% for stock’s current value.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (VIVO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +63.64% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 55.14% while that of industry is 15.6. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 108.7% in the current quarter and calculating -41.8% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 27.9% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $84.48 Million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $75.54 Million in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 4.8% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 88.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 17%

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.7% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 94.07% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 94.73%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 285 institutions for Meridian Bioscience, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at VIVO for having 6.85 Million shares of worth $127.98 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 15.87% of the company’s outstanding shares.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 4.76 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.03% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $88.92 Million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Capitol Ser Tr-Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small Cap Equity Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of February 27, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2884728 shares of worth $60.81 Million or 6.69% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.47 Million shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $27.46 Million in the company or a holder of 3.4% of company’s stock.