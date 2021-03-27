In last trading session, Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) saw 708,568 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.09 trading at $0.13 or 6.63% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $13.34 Million. That closing price of MDRR’s stock is at a discount of -193.3% from its 52-week high price of $6.13 and is indicating a premium of 50.72% from its 52-week low price of $1.03. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 688.46 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 686.58 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (MDRR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.11 in the current quarter.

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 6.63%, in the last five days MDRR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Mar 23 when the stock touched $2.26-7 price level, adding 7.52% to its value on the day. Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -4.13% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.33% in past 5-day. Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) showed a performance of 6.09% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 61.39 Million shares which calculate 0.09 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 67.46% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3.5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +67.46% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 67.46% for stock’s current value.

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (MDRR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +102.91% of value to its shares in past 6 months. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 71.1% in the current quarter and calculating 72.7% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 31.3% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.03 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.07 Million in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021. Company posted $2.52 Million of sales in current quarter a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 20.1%.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -112.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

MDRR Dividends

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between October 22 and October 22, 2019, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 18.18%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.5 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months.

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 31.46% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.06% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 10 institutions for Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company is the top institutional holder at MDRR for having 43.98 Thousand shares of worth $95.88 Thousand. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 0.61% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, which was holding about 38.14 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.53% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $83.13 Thousand.

On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 12929 shares of worth $30.25 Thousand or 0.18% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 611 shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $1.33 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.01% of company’s stock.