In last trading session, Zepp Health Corporation (NYSE:ZEPP) saw 532,463 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.73 trading at -$0.31 or -2.81% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $664.72 Million. That closing price of ZEPP’s stock is at a discount of -88.72% from its 52-week high price of $20.25 and is indicating a premium of 18.45% from its 52-week low price of $8.75. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 681.96 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 572.38 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Zepp Health Corporation (ZEPP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.07 in the current quarter.

Zepp Health Corporation (NYSE:ZEPP) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -2.81%, in the last five days ZEPP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Mar 22 when the stock touched $13.14- price level, adding 18.36% to its value on the day. Zepp Health Corporation’s shares saw a change of -9.45% in year-to-date performance and have moved -16.95% in past 5-day. Zepp Health Corporation (NYSE:ZEPP) showed a performance of -35.09% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.07 Million shares which calculate 0 days to cover the short interests.

Zepp Health Corporation (ZEPP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Zepp Health Corporation is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -14.5% of value to its shares in past 6 months. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 16.7% in the current quarter and calculating 325% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 16% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $163.28 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $224.75 Million in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021. Company posted $155.53 Million and $169.94 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 5% while estimating it to be 32.3% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 40.2% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -60.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 9.82%

Zepp Health Corporation (NYSE:ZEPP)’s Major holders

The second largest institutional holder is FIL LTD, which was holding about 2.05 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.8% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $24.29 Million.

On the other hand, Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fd and Templeton Global Investment Tr-Templeton Emerging Markets Small Cap Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2119291 shares of worth $29.06 Million or 8.06% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 606.77 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $7.19 Million in the company or a holder of 2.31% of company’s stock.