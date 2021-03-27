In last trading session, Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) saw 475,720 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $22.86 trading at $0.26 or 1.15% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.84 Billion. That closing price of RPAY’s stock is at a discount of -24.32% from its 52-week high price of $28.42 and is indicating a premium of 45.89% from its 52-week low price of $12.37. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 660.99 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.16 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.15%, in the last five days RPAY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Mar 23 when the stock touched $24.72- price level, adding 7.52% to its value on the day. Repay Holdings Corporation’s shares saw a change of -16.11% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.99% in past 5-day. Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) showed a performance of 4.86% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.99 Million shares which calculate 6.03 days to cover the short interests.

Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 40.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10.83%

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.52% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 101.05% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 106.96%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 214 institutions for Repay Holdings Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Wellington Management Group, LLP is the top institutional holder at RPAY for having 6.17 Million shares of worth $168.07 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 7.66% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Wasatch Advisors Inc, which was holding about 5.5 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.83% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $149.81 Million.

On the other hand, Baron Small Cap Fund and Smallcap World Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 3500000 shares of worth $95.38 Million or 4.35% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.47 Million shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $67.31 Million in the company or a holder of 3.07% of company’s stock.