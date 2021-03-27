In last trading session, Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT) saw 452,008 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.21 trading at -$0.08 or -1.86% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $72Million. That closing price of PPBT’s stock is at a discount of -242.04% from its 52-week high price of $14.4 and is indicating a premium of 33.73% from its 52-week low price of $2.79. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 263.64 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 916.15 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Purple Biotech Ltd. (PPBT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -1.86%, in the last five days PPBT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Mar 22 when the stock touched $4.75-1 price level, adding 11.37% to its value on the day. Purple Biotech Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 10.5% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.46% in past 5-day. Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT) showed a performance of -11.37% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 193.37 Million shares which calculate 0.21 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 493.82% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $25 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $25. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +493.82% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 493.82% for stock’s current value.

Purple Biotech Ltd. (PPBT) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.91% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 14.49% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 14.77%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 20 institutions for Purple Biotech Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Morgan Stanley is the top institutional holder at PPBT for having 494.72 Thousand shares of worth $1.88 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 2.83% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Orbimed Advisors LLC., which was holding about 346.2 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.98% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.32 Million.