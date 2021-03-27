In last trading session, NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) saw 663,380 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.82 trading at $0.05 or 1.33% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $68.08 Million. That closing price of NUZE’s stock is at a discount of -1250% from its 52-week high price of $51.57 and is indicating a premium of 5.76% from its 52-week low price of $3.6. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 770.37 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 118.41 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.33%, in the last five days NUZE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Mar 22 when the stock touched $4.19-8 price level, adding 8.83% to its value on the day. NuZee, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -63.96% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.74% in past 5-day. NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) showed a performance of -37.99% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 49.02 Million shares which calculate 0.41 days to cover the short interests.

NuZee, Inc. (NUZE) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -36% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 22.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 41.36% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.13% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.22%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 4 institutions for NuZee, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. UBS Group AG is the top institutional holder at NUZE for having 2.44 Thousand shares of worth $25.82 Thousand. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 0.02% of the company’s outstanding shares.