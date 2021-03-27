In last trading session, NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP) saw 545,514 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.77 trading at $0.02 or 0.53% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $44.45 Million. That closing price of NLSP’s stock is at a discount of -94.96% from its 52-week high price of $7.35 and is indicating a premium of 45.36% from its 52-week low price of $2.06. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 671.23 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.84 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NLSP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $10 to the stock, which implies a rise of 165.25% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $8 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $12. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +218.3% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 112.2% for stock’s current value.

NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NLSP) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -5.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%