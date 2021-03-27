In last trading session, Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) saw 339,123 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $23.58 trading at $0.79 or 3.47% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.95 Billion. That closing price of DRVN’s stock is at a discount of -50.81% from its 52-week high price of $35.56 and is indicating a premium of 5.6% from its 52-week low price of $22.26. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.07 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 930.26 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.06 in the current quarter.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $35.13 to the stock, which implies a rise of 48.98% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $30 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $39. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +65.39% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 27.23% for stock’s current value.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN) estimates and forecasts

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $291.74 Million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $318.26 Million in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 9.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 48.2%

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)’s Major holders

On the other hand, JP Morgan Small Cap Equity Fund and AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1970124 shares of worth $55.36 Million or 1.16% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.62 Million shares on January 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $45.49 Million in the company or a holder of 0.95% of company’s stock.