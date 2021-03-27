In last trading session, InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) saw 441,781 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.52. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.06 trading at $0.17 or 4.37% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $177.98 Million. That closing price of IFRX’s stock is at a discount of -138.87% from its 52-week high price of $9.698 and is indicating a premium of 13.79% from its 52-week low price of $3.5. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 373.38 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 424.21 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For InflaRx N.V. (IFRX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.4. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.3 in the current quarter.

InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.37%, in the last five days IFRX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Mar 22 when the stock touched $4.60-1 price level, adding 11.74% to its value on the day. InflaRx N.V.’s shares saw a change of -19.28% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.74% in past 5-day. InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) showed a performance of -2.17% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 515.24 Million shares which calculate 1.21 days to cover the short interests.

InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -72.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 25.51% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 14.78% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 19.84%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 36 institutions for InflaRx N.V. that are currently holding shares of the company. Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC is the top institutional holder at IFRX for having 856.23 Thousand shares of worth $4.31 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 1.98% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 706.14 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.63% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.55 Million.

On the other hand, Pacific Select Fund-International Small Cap Portfolio and Alps ETF Tr-Alps Medical Breakthroughs ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 81600 shares of worth $410.45 Thousand or 0.19% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 38.82 Thousand shares on November 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $160.33 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.09% of company’s stock.