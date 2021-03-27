In last trading session, Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) saw 393,133 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.72 trading at $0.54 or 12.92% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $291.21 Million. That closing price of GSMG’s stock is at a discount of -10.17% from its 52-week high price of $5.2 and is indicating a premium of 52.33% from its 52-week low price of $2.25. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 547.23 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 140.49 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 12.92%, in the last five days GSMG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Mar 26 when the stock touched $4.75-0 price level, adding 0.63% to its value on the day. Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited’s shares saw a change of 71.64% in year-to-date performance and have moved 31.84% in past 5-day. Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) showed a performance of 34.86% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 12.83 Million shares which calculate 0.09 days to cover the short interests.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 102.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 66.27% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 3.33% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 9.86%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 7 institutions for Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Linden Advisors LP is the top institutional holder at GSMG for having 90.1 Thousand shares of worth $247.77 Thousand. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 0.16% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Yakira Capital Management, Inc., which was holding about 37.2 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.06% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $102.3 Thousand.