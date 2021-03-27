In last trading session, FinServ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FSRV) saw 433,187 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.86 trading at $0.22 or 1.61% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $442.34 Million. That closing price of FSRV’s stock is at a discount of -41.77% from its 52-week high price of $19.65 and is indicating a premium of 31.17% from its 52-week low price of $9.54. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 522.94 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 978.83 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

FinServ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FSRV) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.61%, in the last five days FSRV remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Mar 22 when the stock touched $14.50- price level, adding 4.41% to its value on the day. FinServ Acquisition Corp.’s shares saw a change of 10.88% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.43% in past 5-day. FinServ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FSRV) showed a performance of -1.63% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.62 Million shares which calculate 0 days to cover the short interests.

FinServ Acquisition Corp. (FSRV) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -57.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

FinServ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FSRV)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 85.14% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 85.14%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 57 institutions for FinServ Acquisition Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC is the top institutional holder at FSRV for having 4.4 Million shares of worth $54.98 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 17.14% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Suvretta Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 2.1 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.18% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $26.25 Million.