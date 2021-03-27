In last trading session, Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) saw 462,511 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.22. Company’s recent per share price level of $27.39 trading at -$0.67 or -2.39% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $765.35 Million. That closing price of ESPR’s stock is at a discount of -96.17% from its 52-week high price of $53.73 and is indicating a premium of 12.74% from its 52-week low price of $23.9. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 608.28 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 836.3 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.4. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 12 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$2.02 in the current quarter.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $62.75 to the stock, which implies a rise of 129.1% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $24 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $191. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +597.33% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -12.38% for stock’s current value.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -24.02% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 85.09% while that of industry is 19. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 28.9% in the current quarter and calculating -164.8% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -51.8% from the last financial year’s standing.

10 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $34.27 Million for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $17.93 Million in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021. Company posted $520Million and $212.24 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 6490.4% while estimating it to be -91.6% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -18.2% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -45.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 16.9%

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.85% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 122.14% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 123.19%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 237 institutions for Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Bellevue Group AG is the top institutional holder at ESPR for having 5.14 Million shares of worth $133.6 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 18.39% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Wasatch Advisors Inc, which was holding about 4Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 14.31% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $103.95 Million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of February 27, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2114942 shares of worth $57.93 Million or 7.57% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.32 Million shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $34.34 Million in the company or a holder of 4.73% of company’s stock.