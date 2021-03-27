For electroCore, Inc. (ECOR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -0.96%, in the last five days ECOR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Mar 23 when the stock touched $2.44-1 price level, adding 15.34% to its value on the day. electroCore, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 32.69% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8% in past 5-day. electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) showed a performance of -4.61% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.16 Million shares which calculate 0.27 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 69.08% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $4.5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +117.39% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 44.93% for stock’s current value.

electroCore, Inc. (ECOR) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 60.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 29.54% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 12.87% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 18.26%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 46 institutions for electroCore, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors, LLC is the top institutional holder at ECOR for having 1.51 Million shares of worth $2.36 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 3.12% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 1.26 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.59% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.96 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 814243 shares of worth $1.27 Million or 1.68% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 347.81 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $542.58 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.72% of company’s stock.