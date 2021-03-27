In last trading session, Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) saw 314,510 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.08 trading at -$0.4 or -11.49% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $104.89 Million. That closing price of CYCN’s stock is at a discount of -190.91% from its 52-week high price of $8.96 and is indicating a premium of 29.22% from its 52-week low price of $2.18. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 219.88 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 681.22 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (CYCN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -11.49%, in the last five days CYCN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Mar 22 when the stock touched $4.05-2 price level, adding 23.95% to its value on the day. Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 0.65% in year-to-date performance and have moved -23% in past 5-day. Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) showed a performance of -19.79% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 626.11 Million shares which calculate 0.92 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4 to the stock, which implies a rise of 29.87% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $4. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +29.87% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 29.87% for stock’s current value.

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (CYCN) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 43% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 15.05% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 72.16% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 84.94%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 125 institutions for Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Slate Path Capital, LP is the top institutional holder at CYCN for having 6.2 Million shares of worth $18.96 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 18.19% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 2.72 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.99% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $8.32 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1074904 shares of worth $3.29 Million or 3.16% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 837.29 Thousand shares on January 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $2.65 Million in the company or a holder of 2.46% of company’s stock.