In last trading session, View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) saw 833,110 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.84 trading at $0.42 or 5.66% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.7 Billion. That closing price of VIEW’s stock is at a discount of -69.77% from its 52-week high price of $13.31 and is indicating a premium of 9.06% from its 52-week low price of $7.13. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 920.44 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.25 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For View, Inc. (VIEW), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $16 to the stock, which implies a rise of 104.08% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $16 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $16. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +104.08% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 104.08% for stock’s current value.

View, Inc. (VIEW) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%