In last trading session, Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV) saw 416,688 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.18. Company’s recent per share price level of $43.07 trading at $2.64 or 6.53% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $664.15 Million. That closing price of VRTV’s stock is at a discount of -16.04% from its 52-week high price of $49.98 and is indicating a premium of 83.65% from its 52-week low price of $7.04. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 373.08 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 348.51 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Veritiv Corporation (VRTV), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.02 in the current quarter.

Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 16.09% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $50. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +16.09% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 16.09% for stock’s current value.

Veritiv Corporation (VRTV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Veritiv Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +244.56% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 29.81% while that of industry is -1.9. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 200% in the current quarter and calculating 152.6% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -2.6% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.52 Billion for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.49 Billion in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021. Company posted $1.71 Billion and $1.4 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -11% while estimating it to be 5.9% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 4.5% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 213% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.93% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 87.77% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 90.42%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 211 institutions for Veritiv Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC is the top institutional holder at VRTV for having 3.56 Million shares of worth $74.1 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 22.31% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 1.94 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 12.14% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $40.32 Million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of February 27, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 830228 shares of worth $19.74 Million or 5.2% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 439.56 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $9.14 Million in the company or a holder of 2.75% of company’s stock.