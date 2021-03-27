In last trading session, Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) saw 313,293 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $43.03 trading at -$2.44 or -5.37% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.16 Billion. That closing price of RVMD’s stock is at a discount of -30.56% from its 52-week high price of $56.18 and is indicating a premium of 57.66% from its 52-week low price of $18.22. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 539.6 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 582.6 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -5.37%, in the last five days RVMD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Mar 22 when the stock touched $50.88- price level, adding 15.43% to its value on the day. Revolution Medicines, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 8.69% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.06% in past 5-day. Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) showed a performance of -5.8% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.84 Million shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (RVMD) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -91.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.74% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 83.02% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 89.02%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 132 institutions for Revolution Medicines, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at RVMD for having 9.34 Million shares of worth $369.75 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 12.73% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is TRV GP III, LLC, which was holding about 7.02 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.57% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $278.08 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1312714 shares of worth $51.97 Million or 1.79% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.28 Million shares on January 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $53.94 Million in the company or a holder of 1.74% of company’s stock.