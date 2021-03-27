In last trading session, BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) saw 396,069 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $15.63 trading at $0.09 or 0.58% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $272.62 Million. That closing price of BFI’s stock is at a discount of -27.45% from its 52-week high price of $19.92 and is indicating a premium of 34.61% from its 52-week low price of $10.22. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 380.6 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 470.67 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.58%, in the last five days BFI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Mar 23 when the stock touched $16.59- price level, adding 5.79% to its value on the day. BurgerFi International, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 14.17% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.51% in past 5-day. BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) showed a performance of 5.68% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 926.89 Million shares which calculate 1.97 days to cover the short interests.

BurgerFi International, Inc. (BFI) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 19.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 21.06% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 14.13% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 17.9%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 10 institutions for BurgerFi International, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Lion Point Capital, LP is the top institutional holder at BFI for having 2.75 Million shares of worth $37.59 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 34.92% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 205.33 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.61% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.81 Million.